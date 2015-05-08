0
Stock video
varanasi, india, seamstress at work, close up
T
By The Factory
- Stock footage ID: 9913139
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|125.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:22SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2016: Worker in orange hard hate making measures with industrial tape ruler in ditch at building site
Related stock videos
4k00:11Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is touching with his hand fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier, and tradition.
4k00:15Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is controlling with hands fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier and tradition.
hd00:15From the bottom closeup of seamstress with sewing patterns and scissors in a textiles factory.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37An Italian seamstress walks into a sewing workshop towards a table with fabrics and starts looking at them. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:37In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:22In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.