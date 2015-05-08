 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

varanasi, india, seamstress at work, close up

T

By The Factory

  • Stock footage ID: 9913139
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4125.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV47 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Iron vintage sewing machine, seamstress works, green cloth
4k00:31Iron vintage sewing machine, seamstress works, green cloth
Operating the plant with a multimeter measures the voltage in the connector unit.
hd00:17Operating the plant with a multimeter measures the voltage in the connector unit.
Close up woman hand take autumn leaves from ground
4k00:17Close up woman hand take autumn leaves from ground
Silk carpet with hand woven. Two women are weaving silk carpet by hand
hd00:28Silk carpet with hand woven. Two women are weaving silk carpet by hand
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2016: Worker in orange hard hate making measures with industrial tape ruler in ditch at building site
hd00:22SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2016: Worker in orange hard hate making measures with industrial tape ruler in ditch at building site
man shoots a bow at a target, Slow Motion 1
hd00:14man shoots a bow at a target, Slow Motion 1
Man erecting a tennis net in an indoor tennis court
hd00:08Man erecting a tennis net in an indoor tennis court
man cuts the Ribbon with scissors
hd00:06man cuts the Ribbon with scissors
See all

Related stock videos

Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is touching with his hand fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier, and tradition.
4k00:11Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is touching with his hand fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier, and tradition.
seamstress woman hands sewing for finish a quilt.
4k00:40seamstress woman hands sewing for finish a quilt.
woman who sews
hd00:30woman who sews
Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is controlling with hands fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier and tradition.
4k00:15Cinematic macro shot of experienced tailor is controlling with hands fine quality fabric for creation custom haute couture apparel in tailoring workshop. Concept of handmade, couturier and tradition.
Closeup of seamstress machine-sewing a white shirt.
hd00:31Closeup of seamstress machine-sewing a white shirt.
varanasi, india, seamstress at work
4k00:10varanasi, india, seamstress at work
From the bottom closeup of seamstress with sewing patterns and scissors in a textiles factory.
hd00:15From the bottom closeup of seamstress with sewing patterns and scissors in a textiles factory.
Closeup of seamstress marking around a paper pattern and measuring with a ruler to make a made to measure shirt.
hd00:22Closeup of seamstress marking around a paper pattern and measuring with a ruler to make a made to measure shirt.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

An Italian seamstress walks into a sewing workshop towards a table with fabrics and starts looking at them. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:37An Italian seamstress walks into a sewing workshop towards a table with fabrics and starts looking at them. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:37In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:22In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:31In a sewing workshop, an Italian seamstress uses a sewing machine to make clothing. Close up on 8k helium RED camera.

Related video keywords