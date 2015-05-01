0
Stock video
NEW YORK - APRIL 16, 2015: Yellow cab crossing the road in NY
h
By hafakot
- Stock footage ID: 9812600
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|175.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Brno, Czech Republic - May 6, 2018: A three-wheeled retro car rides along the street of the old city.
hd00:18NYC, USA - AUG 22, 2014: Daytime cars traffic at crossroad Broadway and 80th street on Manhattan.
hd00:59MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 27, 2018: Gran Via Street. This street informally is considered the main street of the capital of Spain. Slow motion.
Related stock videos
4k00:20NEW YORK CITY USA 01.01.19-People Crossing The Road On Busy Street In New York City ,Rush Hour Traffic,Manhattan. Cars Passing Through. People Walking Along Street Exploring The City. Sunny Day
hd00:30NEW YORK CITY/USA - CIRCA 1959: Several people and street scenes from Manhattan, New York City.
4k00:30NEW YORK USA - 01.01.19 People and Cyclists Crossing The Crossing On Busy Street In New York City Rush Hour Traffic Manhattan. Cars Passing Through. People Walking Along Street Exploring The City
hd00:17NEW YORK - MAY 6: POV driving though Manhattan, New York towards the Empire State Building, May 6, 2011, New York, NY.