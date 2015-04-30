 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Washington, DC/United States - November 2012: A static shot of the Washington Monument on a slightly windy night.

S

By Stock Footage Inc

  • Stock footage ID: 9802829
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV318.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Washington, DC/United States - November 2012: A static shot of the Washington Monument on a windy night.
hd00:16Washington, DC/United States - November 2012: A static shot of the Washington Monument on a windy night.
Washington, D.C. - OCTOBER 15: Washington DC Monument, 2017 in Washington, USA
4k00:15Washington, D.C. - OCTOBER 15: Washington DC Monument, 2017 in Washington, USA
Waving american flag outdoors at day time
4k00:09Waving american flag outdoors at day time
Tilt shot: The sun appears because of the Washington monument. American flags flap below
4k00:19Tilt shot: The sun appears because of the Washington monument. American flags flap below
Washington Monument in Washington D.C
hd00:15Washington Monument in Washington D.C
Washington Monument in Washington D.C
hd00:15Washington Monument in Washington D.C
Washington Monument timelapse
4k00:07Washington Monument timelapse
washington monument
hd00:15washington monument
See all

Related stock videos

Washington DC - The White House / Side view with beautiful sky
4k00:18Washington DC - The White House / Side view with beautiful sky
White House Time Lapse Zoom
hd00:10White House Time Lapse Zoom
United States Capital Building, Congress Closeup Time-lapse Washington DC
hd00:09United States Capital Building, Congress Closeup Time-lapse Washington DC
White House Time Lapse Slide
hd00:10White House Time Lapse Slide
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument Statue reveal, Washington DC, National Mall.
hd00:16Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument Statue reveal, Washington DC, National Mall.
Washington DC - The White House / Lawn
4k00:25Washington DC - The White House / Lawn
United States US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC, USA
hd00:19United States US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC, USA
Washington State Temple of Justice Close Up
4k00:13Washington State Temple of Justice Close Up

Related video keywords