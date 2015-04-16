0
Stock video
Portrait of a female athlete looking down and breathing deeply. UHD, 4K
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 9617447
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|956.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:06A beautiful hairdresser dressed in a white shirt, gray vest, and black gloves. The young Mister makes a haircut correction.
hd00:10close-up, Professional hairdresser. process of painting the hair of a brunette girl with a toning tonic for hair. Blue colour. drying hair with a hairdryer
4k00:29Woman with psychological problem. A sad woman with psychological problem sits alone in the room.
4k00:13Upset worried young indian woman having problem feeling stress or depression, frustrated anxious girl sad face thinking of grief troubled with unwanted pregnancy regret mistake concept, close up view
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:12fitness girl drinking from sport bottle during a workout pause at home or gym. Close backlit portrait of active woman drinking from water bottle while resting from training
4k00:29a female weightlifter performs a barbell lift in a dark gym. a woman lifting a heavy bar over her head
4k00:05portrait beautiful kickboxing woman fighter looking confident at camera tough female kickboxer fierce sportswoman sweating after training in fitness gym close up
4k00:06Close up of cute healthy young female leaning on metal fence and smiling looking to camera, leisure summer morning of happy nice girl resting outdoor after power workout and physical activity
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
4k00:12Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand, Looks into Camera. She's Tired after Intensive Cross Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Related video keywords
4kactiveadultathleteathleticboxbreakbreathbuildingcarecaucasianclubcombatcrossfitdeeplydefensedeterminationequipmentexercisefemalefighterfitfitnessglovesgymhandheldhealthhealthyhispanicindoorskicklatinalifestylelooking at camerapeoplepersonportraitrestingringself-defensesportsportswearstrengthstrongtakeuhdwomanworkoutyoung