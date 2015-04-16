 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 9617345
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV153.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Close-up slow motion of a n adorable female in a beige dress dancing contemporary in the darkness of a studio. She is performing the elements of dance against a black background in the beam of a
hd00:49Close-up slow motion of a n adorable female in a beige dress dancing contemporary in the darkness of a studio. She is performing the elements of dance against a black background in the beam of a
Acrobatic Dance Choreography Performance Free Runner Parkour Back Flip Slow Motion
4k00:25Acrobatic Dance Choreography Performance Free Runner Parkour Back Flip Slow Motion
Sexy man dancing in smoke
hd00:49Sexy man dancing in smoke
Gymnast with a ribbon in the hands circling in the smoke. Black background. Light rear. Silhouette. Slow motion
hd00:30Gymnast with a ribbon in the hands circling in the smoke. Black background. Light rear. Silhouette. Slow motion
Strong athlete training in smoky gym in slow motion. Boxer in gym. Shadow fight. Sport concept. Sportsman boxing in dark studio. Low key. Medium shot
hd00:25Strong athlete training in smoky gym in slow motion. Boxer in gym. Shadow fight. Sport concept. Sportsman boxing in dark studio. Low key. Medium shot
Girl dancing on a black background in studio
hd00:05Girl dancing on a black background in studio
Sexy Nightclub Dancer
hd00:24Sexy Nightclub Dancer
Woman running on a smoky spotlight on black background. Silhouette. Slow motion
hd00:16Woman running on a smoky spotlight on black background. Silhouette. Slow motion
See all

Related stock videos

boxing workout
hd00:13boxing workout
A shadow of a male boxer training. Practicing punches. Before the fight. A moving shadow
hd00:07A shadow of a male boxer training. Practicing punches. Before the fight. A moving shadow
Fighter man with shirt off bare knuckle boxing and punching at the camera in smoke on black background
hd00:38Fighter man with shirt off bare knuckle boxing and punching at the camera in smoke on black background
boxer doing fight with shadow to camera
hd00:16boxer doing fight with shadow to camera
Dramatic portrait of boxer face closeup
4k00:07Dramatic portrait of boxer face closeup
boxing workout
hd00:14boxing workout
Full length of a male boxer actively trainings punches while walking and moves during. Shadowboxing in old style gym. Confident male boxer doing his training. Slow motion
hd00:26Full length of a male boxer actively trainings punches while walking and moves during. Shadowboxing in old style gym. Confident male boxer doing his training. Slow motion
Male boxer fulfills punches while walking back and forth. Shadowboxing in old style gym. Confident male boxer doing his training. Slow motion. Sun flares from the windows. Side view
hd00:37Male boxer fulfills punches while walking back and forth. Shadowboxing in old style gym. Confident male boxer doing his training. Slow motion. Sun flares from the windows. Side view
Same model in other videos
Silhouette of a triumphal Thai boxer turns around and raises his fists ready to fight, looking at camera, with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:20Silhouette of a triumphal Thai boxer turns around and raises his fists ready to fight, looking at camera, with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
Silhouette of a muay thai boxer dancing a ritual dance called Wai Kru. Slow motion.
hd00:13Silhouette of a muay thai boxer dancing a ritual dance called Wai Kru. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club. Slow motion.
hd00:13Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club. Slow motion.
Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:10Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:15Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K

Related video keywords