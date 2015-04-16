 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Silhouette of a female boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind her. UHD, 4K

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 9617303
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV116.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Silhouette of young successful woman count bundle of money on blue background. Female's face in profile with pile of bills. Black contur shadow of teenager's half-face. Concept of wealth and success
4k00:17Silhouette of young successful woman count bundle of money on blue background. Female's face in profile with pile of bills. Black contur shadow of teenager's half-face. Concept of wealth and success
Girl sings songs for the clip. Smoke background. Silhouette. Side view
4k00:35Girl sings songs for the clip. Smoke background. Silhouette. Side view
Silhouette of a man. The shadow of a man on a light background. A man. listens to the interlocutor, responds to him, actively gesticulates. Emotions, conversation, gestures.
4k00:21Silhouette of a man. The shadow of a man on a light background. A man. listens to the interlocutor, responds to him, actively gesticulates. Emotions, conversation, gestures.
Silhouette of dancers in dark studio with lights. Elegant woman and handsome man doing professional movements while dancing tango in dark smoky ballroom. Steadicam shot. Magic medium shot in 4K, UHD
4k00:27Silhouette of dancers in dark studio with lights. Elegant woman and handsome man doing professional movements while dancing tango in dark smoky ballroom. Steadicam shot. Magic medium shot in 4K, UHD
Silhouette of young adult woman smoking a cigarette in sunset. 1920x1080 full hd footage.
hd00:18Silhouette of young adult woman smoking a cigarette in sunset. 1920x1080 full hd footage.
Silhouette of senior man with coffee to go on blue background. Male's face in profile drinking coffee from paper cup. Black contur shadow of grandfather's half-face
4k00:09Silhouette of senior man with coffee to go on blue background. Male's face in profile drinking coffee from paper cup. Black contur shadow of grandfather's half-face
Silhouette boxer man hits punching bag in dark gym. Close up fighter workout. Male boxer exercising in dark. Kickboxer silhouette training.
4k00:11Silhouette boxer man hits punching bag in dark gym. Close up fighter workout. Male boxer exercising in dark. Kickboxer silhouette training.
Handheld shot of young woman with fit body bending elegantly and dancing on floor in dark studio filled with fog
4k00:19Handheld shot of young woman with fit body bending elegantly and dancing on floor in dark studio filled with fog
See all

Related stock videos

Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
4k00:19Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
Athlete outline boxing into air on sea shore beach on sunset. Attractive female with pony tail hair hit with hands on lake, working out, do sports, mountains on background in the evening. Fit sporty
hd00:16Athlete outline boxing into air on sea shore beach on sunset. Attractive female with pony tail hair hit with hands on lake, working out, do sports, mountains on background in the evening. Fit sporty
silhouette of a girl boxer celebrates victory
4k00:09silhouette of a girl boxer celebrates victory
silhouette of a girl boxer celebrates victory
hd00:29silhouette of a girl boxer celebrates victory
Female Boxer enters the ring jogging and prepares for the fight
hd00:18Female Boxer enters the ring jogging and prepares for the fight
Fighter Training Slow Motion
4k00:20Fighter Training Slow Motion
Female boxer training in the dark ring. Slow motion. Silhouette. Boxing concept
4k00:15Female boxer training in the dark ring. Slow motion. Silhouette. Boxing concept
Coach training female boxer on the boxing ring. Silhouette. Boxing concept
4k00:08Coach training female boxer on the boxing ring. Silhouette. Boxing concept
Same model in other videos
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
hd00:14Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
4k00:11Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.

Related video keywords