0
Stock video
Silhouette of a female boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind her. UHD, 4K
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 9617303
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|116.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Silhouette of young successful woman count bundle of money on blue background. Female's face in profile with pile of bills. Black contur shadow of teenager's half-face. Concept of wealth and success
4k00:21Silhouette of a man. The shadow of a man on a light background. A man. listens to the interlocutor, responds to him, actively gesticulates. Emotions, conversation, gestures.
4k00:27Silhouette of dancers in dark studio with lights. Elegant woman and handsome man doing professional movements while dancing tango in dark smoky ballroom. Steadicam shot. Magic medium shot in 4K, UHD
4k00:09Silhouette of senior man with coffee to go on blue background. Male's face in profile drinking coffee from paper cup. Black contur shadow of grandfather's half-face
4k00:11Silhouette boxer man hits punching bag in dark gym. Close up fighter workout. Male boxer exercising in dark. Kickboxer silhouette training.
Related stock videos
4k00:19Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
hd00:16Athlete outline boxing into air on sea shore beach on sunset. Attractive female with pony tail hair hit with hands on lake, working out, do sports, mountains on background in the evening. Fit sporty
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.