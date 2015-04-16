 
0

Stock video

Silhouette of a female boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind her. Jumping, warming up and shadowboxing. UHD, 4K

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 9617300
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV128.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.4 MB

