0
Stock video
Zoom out shot of an alley of Kawazu and Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in sunshine.
B
By Bonafella
- Stock footage ID: 9400808
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1 GB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|45.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - APRIL 12, 2017: Beautiful pink trees. Cherry blossom, University of Washington, WA, USA. 4K, 3840*2160, high bit rate, UHD
Related video keywords
1080p1920x1080alleyarchasiabackgroundblossombreezebuildingburgundycalmcherrycollaborationcolorsculturefaithfloralflowergreenhanamihappinesshdhearthi defhigh definitionhistoryjapanjapanesekawazuleavesmemorymultiple colorsnaturepeacepinkplantroadsakurasceneryskysomeisoulspringstreetsunlightsunnysunshinetreewindyoshino