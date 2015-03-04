 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Gondola detail, Venice (Italy)

f

By freevideophotoagency

  • Stock footage ID: 9058075
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

venice italy, gondola detail, tilt shift
hd00:11venice italy, gondola detail, tilt shift
Gondola, the symbol of Venice, is a traditional Venetian rowing boat.
4k00:08Gondola, the symbol of Venice, is a traditional Venetian rowing boat.
Drums with movement of sticks.
hd00:12Drums with movement of sticks.
Stemmer crusher crushing grapes at a winery
hd00:15Stemmer crusher crushing grapes at a winery
Machine in tea-making factory
hd00:09Machine in tea-making factory
Buda, Texas / United States - 08 25 2018: Telephoto of a backhoe working behind a stack of twisted metal. only the base of the backhoe is visible. A construction banner blows in the foreground.
hd00:12Buda, Texas / United States - 08 25 2018: Telephoto of a backhoe working behind a stack of twisted metal. only the base of the backhoe is visible. A construction banner blows in the foreground.
Timelapse of urea crystallization under polarized light
4k00:10Timelapse of urea crystallization under polarized light
Beautiful shot of vintage weathered wooden row boat. Nice background for graphics or title page.
4k00:15Beautiful shot of vintage weathered wooden row boat. Nice background for graphics or title page.
See all

Related stock videos

Close up view of empty gondolas, Venice, Italy
hd00:18Close up view of empty gondolas, Venice, Italy
4K. Gondola with hat, shirt and accessories of a gondolier in Venice, Italy. The gondola is parked. The gondola moves with the movement of water
4k00:204K. Gondola with hat, shirt and accessories of a gondolier in Venice, Italy. The gondola is parked. The gondola moves with the movement of water
Gondolas moored, Venice, Italy. Gondolas boats parking in grand canal. Italian gondolas is unique paddle boats.
hd00:22Gondolas moored, Venice, Italy. Gondolas boats parking in grand canal. Italian gondolas is unique paddle boats.
Gondolier pulling up an empty gondola beside the shoreline in Venice, Italy
hd00:21Gondolier pulling up an empty gondola beside the shoreline in Venice, Italy
A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists.
hd00:11A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists.
A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19
hd00:11A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19
A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19
hd00:11A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19
A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19
hd00:11A close-up of empty gondolas swaying on a pier lightened up by warm sunrays. Parked gondolas sway on the waves in Venice. Travel background. 4k. Venice without tourists, COVID-19

Related video keywords