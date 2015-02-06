 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Friends toasting and smiling at dinner. The camera moves. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764156
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV924.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Group of young people dinning together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:11Group of young people dinning together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
A company of young people is resting at a table
hd00:07A company of young people is resting at a table
WS, Lockdown, Four friends having a dinner party toasting their glasses
hd00:14WS, Lockdown, Four friends having a dinner party toasting their glasses
Group of friends wathching tv in a cafe behind bar counter
4k00:28Group of friends wathching tv in a cafe behind bar counter
Group of friends wathching tv in a cafe behind bar counter
4k00:15Group of friends wathching tv in a cafe behind bar counter
Young hipsters sitting at cafe table and talking.
hd00:15Young hipsters sitting at cafe table and talking.
Restful teenage friends enjoying in the cafe.
hd00:21Restful teenage friends enjoying in the cafe.
Couple confronting each other on meeting with marriage counselor, woman emotionally yelling at husband and blaming for family problems. Man listening to wife's accusations and in turn blaming her
4k00:40Couple confronting each other on meeting with marriage counselor, woman emotionally yelling at husband and blaming for family problems. Man listening to wife's accusations and in turn blaming her
See all

Related stock videos

Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
4k00:06Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
4k00:11dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
beautiful african american woman enjoying dinner date flirting with man couple drinking wine making toast celebrating romantic evening together 4k
4k00:13beautiful african american woman enjoying dinner date flirting with man couple drinking wine making toast celebrating romantic evening together 4k
Slow motion close up of happy young friends having fun together drinking beer and clinking glasses in a pub. Shot in 8K. Concept of friendship, holidays, celebration
4k00:10Slow motion close up of happy young friends having fun together drinking beer and clinking glasses in a pub. Shot in 8K. Concept of friendship, holidays, celebration

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords