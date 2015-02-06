 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Group of young people dinning together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764129
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Handheld shot of multi-ethnic group of people eating and chatting while having dinner party in cozy kitchen
4k00:15Handheld shot of multi-ethnic group of people eating and chatting while having dinner party in cozy kitchen
Medium shot of young mixed-race man holding camera in his hands and making selfie with his multiethnic friends sitting at table and having festive dinner
4k00:12Medium shot of young mixed-race man holding camera in his hands and making selfie with his multiethnic friends sitting at table and having festive dinner
New Year. Served Holiday Table. All Generations Of Grandparents, Children And Grandchildren. New Year Holiday. Family Praying Before Food Holding Hands.
4k00:10New Year. Served Holiday Table. All Generations Of Grandparents, Children And Grandchildren. New Year Holiday. Family Praying Before Food Holding Hands.
In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
4k00:12In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
Handheld shot of multi-ethnic group of friends eating and chatting at dinner party
4k00:10Handheld shot of multi-ethnic group of friends eating and chatting at dinner party
New Year. Served Holiday Table. All Generations Of Grandparents, Children And Grandchildren. New Year Holiday. Family Praying Before Food Holding Hands.
4k00:11New Year. Served Holiday Table. All Generations Of Grandparents, Children And Grandchildren. New Year Holiday. Family Praying Before Food Holding Hands.
Group of Mixed Race People Having Fun, Celebrating and Raising Glasses at Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having Fun, Celebrating and Raising Glasses at Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
4k00:11In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
See all

Related stock videos

best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:16eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:18eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
4k00:11dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
Slow motion close up of happy young friends having fun together drinking beer and clinking glasses in a pub. Shot in 8K. Concept of friendship, holidays, celebration
4k00:10Slow motion close up of happy young friends having fun together drinking beer and clinking glasses in a pub. Shot in 8K. Concept of friendship, holidays, celebration

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a dark bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a dark bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords