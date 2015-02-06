 
0

Stock video

Table ready for a dinner at home with cutlery, plates, glasses and some wine. Through the window you can see the last light of day. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764126
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV90.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.4 MB

