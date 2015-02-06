0
Stock video
Young Russian woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and smiling. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 8764120
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|974.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Closeup shoot of young attractive athlete female practicing yoga in front of the camera in the gym indoors
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.