0
Stock video
Portrait of a young woman looking at camera with a home background at night. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 8764102
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|973.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Young woman talking with someone and smiling with a home background at night. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
hd00:18Attractive young woman video chatting, spying. Woman waving at the camera while sitting in the cozy cafe. close up
hd00:19Attractive young woman video chatting, spying. Woman waving at the camera while sitting in the cozy cafe. close up
4k00:07Beautiful smiling confident young Caucasian girl looks at the camera posing alone at home. professional student girl close up front portrait
hd00:23Attractive beautiful women blogger using smartphone for selfie and recording video vlog for her subscribers at cafe and restaurant
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:07Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.