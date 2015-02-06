 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and laughing. The camera moves. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764078
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Bearded Man Using Electric Trimmer Machine Shave his Beard Hair Looking Mirror
4k00:39Bearded Man Using Electric Trimmer Machine Shave his Beard Hair Looking Mirror
Creative team consisting of photographer, model and stylist looking at photos on camera after photo shooting
4k00:20Creative team consisting of photographer, model and stylist looking at photos on camera after photo shooting
Happy young couple are smiling, laughing. Happiness concept in studio shot.
4k00:29Happy young couple are smiling, laughing. Happiness concept in studio shot.
Makeup artist paints greasepaint for Halloween in studio. Woman drawing a glamorous skull with rhinestones and sequins on a beautiful young girl with long hair. Slow motion.
hd00:10Makeup artist paints greasepaint for Halloween in studio. Woman drawing a glamorous skull with rhinestones and sequins on a beautiful young girl with long hair. Slow motion.
Young adult hipster man in a dinner with friends. He is talking, listening, smiling and laughing. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Young adult hipster man in a dinner with friends. He is talking, listening, smiling and laughing. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
lovely blonde girl with straight hair in a black swimsuit with blue eyes does a dumbbell press on an incline bench and coach comes up to fix her
4k00:25lovely blonde girl with straight hair in a black swimsuit with blue eyes does a dumbbell press on an incline bench and coach comes up to fix her
Handsome Man Dry Shaving Facial Hair Beard with Electric Trimmer Looking Mirror
4k00:31Handsome Man Dry Shaving Facial Hair Beard with Electric Trimmer Looking Mirror
Man having a haircut at his local hair salon. Shot on RED Epic.
4k00:30Man having a haircut at his local hair salon. Shot on RED Epic.
See all

Related stock videos

Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:16eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:18eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
4k00:11dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a Handsome Young Chef Smiling On Camera in Slow Motion. Shallow Depth of Field Shot. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Portrait of a Handsome Young Chef Smiling On Camera in Slow Motion. Shallow Depth of Field Shot. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Happy Pregnant Woman Eating Healthy Breakfast Bowl with Blueberries Fruits Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Concept Of Diet, Proper Nutrition And Healthy Pregnancy and People
4k00:24Happy Pregnant Woman Eating Healthy Breakfast Bowl with Blueberries Fruits Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Concept Of Diet, Proper Nutrition And Healthy Pregnancy and People
Group of Successful Young People Eat Deserts on Yacht. It's Evening, Sea is Calm and Islands are Visible on the Horizon. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Group of Successful Young People Eat Deserts on Yacht. It's Evening, Sea is Calm and Islands are Visible on the Horizon. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Medium slowmo shot of young African-American woman looking at recipe on digital tablet while making healthy dinner standing by kitchen table at modern apartment
4k00:20Medium slowmo shot of young African-American woman looking at recipe on digital tablet while making healthy dinner standing by kitchen table at modern apartment
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords