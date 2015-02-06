 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young people have fun dining together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764069
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young woman drinks wine in a dinner with friends. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:08Young woman drinks wine in a dinner with friends. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
women chatting and taking photos by smartphone, slow motion shot at 120fps
hd00:29women chatting and taking photos by smartphone, slow motion shot at 120fps
Young couple argue, fight during romantic date at home
hd00:13Young couple argue, fight during romantic date at home
Two young adult men talking in a dinner. The rest f people are listening to them. The camera moves from one to the other. 4K, UHD
4k00:18Two young adult men talking in a dinner. The rest f people are listening to them. The camera moves from one to the other. 4K, UHD
Friends have dinner in a restaurant and drink wine
hd00:24Friends have dinner in a restaurant and drink wine
Friends spend time together in a pizzeria.
4k00:14Friends spend time together in a pizzeria.
Couple with laptop computer sitting on bench in the night city
hd00:16Couple with laptop computer sitting on bench in the night city
Multi-ethnic lesbian couple taking selfie picture with smart phone, while on late afternoon date for memories.
4k00:09Multi-ethnic lesbian couple taking selfie picture with smart phone, while on late afternoon date for memories.
See all

Related stock videos

Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
4k00:11dinner party friends celebrating evening together sharing homemade meal enjoying casual conversation having fun weekend reunion relaxing on calm summer night outdoors 4k footage
Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home
4k00:21Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a dark bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a dark bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords