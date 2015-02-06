 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult woman listens and talks with friends at dinner. The camera moves closer and forward. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764045
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Sad young boy sitting in his room alone
4k00:16Sad young boy sitting in his room alone
Man with big red beard leaning his head on his hands as he is deep in thought.
4k00:14Man with big red beard leaning his head on his hands as he is deep in thought.
Young depressed man slowly drinks beer, takes deep breath and grabs his head
4k00:19Young depressed man slowly drinks beer, takes deep breath and grabs his head
Close view of mans face with red beard thinking as he rests his chin on this hands.
4k00:09Close view of mans face with red beard thinking as he rests his chin on this hands.
A Modern African American Family completes tasks around the house from paying bills, cleaning, to celebrating with each other.
hd00:23A Modern African American Family completes tasks around the house from paying bills, cleaning, to celebrating with each other.
Close up portrait of handsome young business man wearing glasses and working on the laptop in the stylish office.
4k00:15Close up portrait of handsome young business man wearing glasses and working on the laptop in the stylish office.
man typing on a notebook
hd00:13man typing on a notebook
Man with big red beard looking sad as he is trying to control his emotions.
4k00:12Man with big red beard looking sad as he is trying to control his emotions.
See all

Related stock videos

Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:16eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:18eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
4k00:06Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Friends laugh, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords