 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a young Russian woman looking at camera with a home background at night. The camera moves. 4K, UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8764033
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV797.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

A sweet little girl smiles at the camera and then waves
4k00:29A sweet little girl smiles at the camera and then waves
HD1080p25 Woman looking at camera. Emotions. Angry.
hd00:10HD1080p25 Woman looking at camera. Emotions. Angry.
Child wellbeing with yoga. A healthy kid with smile meditate in the room.
4k00:21Child wellbeing with yoga. A healthy kid with smile meditate in the room.
Beautiful young girl sits at a table in a cafe and eats sweet fresh desserts from a plate.
hd00:18Beautiful young girl sits at a table in a cafe and eats sweet fresh desserts from a plate.
Beautiful young business woman is drinking coffee in a coffee shop.
hd00:06Beautiful young business woman is drinking coffee in a coffee shop.
Happy Smiling Laughing Teen Girl
4k00:12Happy Smiling Laughing Teen Girl
Boy smiles looking in a camera, selective focus with shallow depth of field.
hd00:11Boy smiles looking in a camera, selective focus with shallow depth of field.
Young beautiful woman dancing and looking camera. Slow motion.
hd00:27Young beautiful woman dancing and looking camera. Slow motion.
See all

Related stock videos

Closeup portrait of happy young man looking surprised. Positive human emotion
hd00:20Closeup portrait of happy young man looking surprised. Positive human emotion
Closeup portrait of happy young girl with multi-colored hair chooses between looking surprised. Positive human emotion
hd00:06Closeup portrait of happy young girl with multi-colored hair chooses between looking surprised. Positive human emotion
Rebel football fan protester with loudspeaker against current government. Bearded man protests for civil rights. Rioting activist people in night city street, crowd strike, riot person with megaphone.
hd00:09Rebel football fan protester with loudspeaker against current government. Bearded man protests for civil rights. Rioting activist people in night city street, crowd strike, riot person with megaphone.
Portrait of young woman very happy and rejoices. Positive human emotion
hd00:11Portrait of young woman very happy and rejoices. Positive human emotion
Woman using virtual reality headset and looking around at interactive technology exhibition with changing multi color light illumination. VR, augmented reality, immersive and entertainment concept
4k00:17Woman using virtual reality headset and looking around at interactive technology exhibition with changing multi color light illumination. VR, augmented reality, immersive and entertainment concept
Relaxed woman relaxing in a wooden sauna
4k00:14Relaxed woman relaxing in a wooden sauna
Young urban guy very happy and rejoices in sunset light
hd00:18Young urban guy very happy and rejoices in sunset light
Young man wearing a folk costumes dancing on white background in full length.
hd00:11Young man wearing a folk costumes dancing on white background in full length.
Same model in other videos
Young adult woman playing charades at home with friends at night. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Young adult woman playing charades at home with friends at night. 4K, UHD
Young adult man playing charades at home with friends at night. People find out solution and start laughing. 4K, UHD
4k00:09Young adult man playing charades at home with friends at night. People find out solution and start laughing. 4K, UHD
Young adult man playing charades at home with friends at night. 4K, UHD
4k00:10Young adult man playing charades at home with friends at night. 4K, UHD
Group of young people dinning together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:11Group of young people dinning together. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
Portrait of a young adult hipster man with a funny expression while friends are laughing at background. Looking at camera. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:07Portrait of a young adult hipster man with a funny expression while friends are laughing at background. Looking at camera. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
Young Russian woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and eating. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
4k00:18Young Russian woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and eating. The camera moves. 4K, UHD
Young adult man with some friends. He is talking and smiling. Close up. 4K, UHD
4k00:06Young adult man with some friends. He is talking and smiling. Close up. 4K, UHD
Young Russian woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and smiling. The camera moves and focus changes to the man at foreground. 4K, UHD
4k00:13Young Russian woman in a dinner with friends. She is talking and smiling. The camera moves and focus changes to the man at foreground. 4K, UHD

Related video keywords