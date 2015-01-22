0
Stock video
Istanbul Ataturk Airport Turkey - 07 Jan 2015: Airplane being loaded and boarded
D
By Derinmedia
- Stock footage ID: 8590588
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|386.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20PHUKET, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 30, 2016: Bangkok Airways Airbus 319 HS-PPG taxiing after landing. View from the top floor of the hotel Centara Grand West Sands Resort Phuket
4k00:18An airport worker refueling a plane before departure in the parking lot near the terminal. Car gasoline pump for refueling aircraft. Istanbul, Turkey - 07.03.2020
hd00:20BANGKOK THAILAND - MARCH 2, 2014 : Refueling large commercial aircraft and Baggage handlers loading luggage on a Nok Air plane at Don Muang Airport,on Mar 2,2014 in Bangkok Thailand
4k00:40İstanbul Airport, İstanbul, Türkiye – 21 OCTOBER 2019: 4K video of Turkish Airlines airplanes on the runway apron at the morning, İstanbul Airport, İstanbul, Türkiye
4k00:11Don Mueang Airport, Thailand - MARCH 29, 2018 : Thai Air Asia airplane come to parking at passenger tube for loading passenger at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok,Thailand.
4k00:16Moscow, Russia 5 june 2017: Goods are loaded on the plane. Loading platform of air freight to the aircraft
Related stock videos
4k00:16Airplane Flies Over Business Skyscrapers Against Sunset Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
4k00:12Airplane flight. Wing of an airplane flying above the clouds with sunset sky. View from the window of the plane. Airplane, Aircraft. Traveling by air. 4K UHD video
4k00:30Asian, European and North American Flight Connections. Global Communications. World Airplane Flight Travel Plans. Airports Departures and Arrivals. The HiRes Texture of City Lights. City Names.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Airplane Flies Over Office Buildings Against a Time-Lapse Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
4k00:12Engineer in Safety Vest Standing next to Airplane in Hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Time-Lapse of a Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Where New Airplane is Toed by a Pushback Tractor/ Tug onto Landing Strip. Crew of Mechanics, Engineers and Drivers Works Busily. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8 Camera
Related video keywords
aboardair freightair vehicleairfieldairplaneairportaislearrivalbagboardingboeingbusinesscargo containercartcommercial airplanecommuterconveyor beltcrateengineexchangingflyingfreight transportationfront viewholdinginternational landmarkjet bandloadingluggagemailmanual workermenmode of transportoccupationpackagepassengerpeople travelingpreparationrunwayshippingski vestsuitcasetourismtransportationtraveltravel destinationstravel locationswaistcoat