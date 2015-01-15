 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman studying at the library, very concentrated. Dolly. UHD

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8506762
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV569.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV77.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Serious female student reading book in library on bookshelf background
4k00:11Serious female student reading book in library on bookshelf background
Beautiful attantive purposeful 25-aged girl in casual clothes preparing for exams in the reading room and after dreamly looking away
hd00:12Beautiful attantive purposeful 25-aged girl in casual clothes preparing for exams in the reading room and after dreamly looking away
Serious student studying and smiling at camera in the library
hd00:10Serious student studying and smiling at camera in the library
Asian Student studying in the library at the university.
4k00:11Asian Student studying in the library at the university.
Portrait shot of a man in brown sweater with long hair look through the pages of a book standing between bookshelves in the library
4k00:07Portrait shot of a man in brown sweater with long hair look through the pages of a book standing between bookshelves in the library
Pretty young woman have thinking pause as reading book, wearing pristine white blouse and green sweater, indoor shot in library facilities
4k00:21Pretty young woman have thinking pause as reading book, wearing pristine white blouse and green sweater, indoor shot in library facilities
Smiling young women using digital tablet in the office
4k00:15Smiling young women using digital tablet in the office
Attractive teen in autumn clothes looking interesting textbook in the bookstore and enjoy read story, before to buy. Emotional concept of leisure and hobby. Learning process in university campus
4k00:12Attractive teen in autumn clothes looking interesting textbook in the bookstore and enjoy read story, before to buy. Emotional concept of leisure and hobby. Learning process in university campus
See all

Related stock videos

Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
4k00:10Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
Happy family mother baby sitter teaching cute child girl playing on warm floor at home, mom helping kid daughter learning drawing coloring with pencils together enjoy creative activity in living room
hd00:10Happy family mother baby sitter teaching cute child girl playing on warm floor at home, mom helping kid daughter learning drawing coloring with pencils together enjoy creative activity in living room
University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
slow motion of group happy graduates students throw their caps into the air
4k00:10slow motion of group happy graduates students throw their caps into the air
Elegant and Confident Motivated Business Woman Public Speaking at Finance Conference on Auditorium. Coach Emotional Gesturing Talks from Stage Spectators at Forum. CEO Female in Suit Standing Closeup
hd00:15Elegant and Confident Motivated Business Woman Public Speaking at Finance Conference on Auditorium. Coach Emotional Gesturing Talks from Stage Spectators at Forum. CEO Female in Suit Standing Closeup
Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
4k00:16Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
student learning online with headphones and computer laptop. mixed race asian chinese model.
hd00:26student learning online with headphones and computer laptop. mixed race asian chinese model.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Footage of students writing with pens on paper in a collage classroom during lecture. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:16Footage of students writing with pens on paper in a collage classroom during lecture. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Using Laptop Computer with Green Screen Chromakey Mock Up Display in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. She's Browsing Online. Doing School Homework Project.
4k00:14Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Using Laptop Computer with Green Screen Chromakey Mock Up Display in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. She's Browsing Online. Doing School Homework Project.
Same model in other videos
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break, drinks some coffee and taste her cupcake with her finger.
Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young woman talks with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while talking. Dolly shot.
Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
4k00:33Young woman drinking from a cup and looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot
Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
4k00:07Young woman looking outside through the window in a coffee shop. She drinks from a cup. She looks happy.
Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:16Young woman looking at camera through the window in a coffee shop. She looks happy. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Young woman portrait looking at camera in a coffee shop. She looks happy. Dolly shot.
Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
4k00:24Young woman working very concentrated with her laptop next to the window in a coffee shop. She makes a break and drinks some coffee. We see traffic and people in the reflection of the window.
Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.
4k00:09Young woman texting with her smartphone next to the window in a coffee shop. She smiles while texting.

Related video keywords