 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man looks at traffic in the city in the morning. Dolly shot from a bridge.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 8506759
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV354.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young man in jacket with umbrella standing near the business centre building. The gust of wind pulls the umbrella out of hand
hd00:08Young man in jacket with umbrella standing near the business centre building. The gust of wind pulls the umbrella out of hand
Soldier of the Russian army interrogates a suspect, an elderly man with a beard, under pain of execution, signs papers, the injustice of the NKVD, cynicism of the soldiers, the cruelty of the USSR
hd00:15Soldier of the Russian army interrogates a suspect, an elderly man with a beard, under pain of execution, signs papers, the injustice of the NKVD, cynicism of the soldiers, the cruelty of the USSR
Contre jour of a man walking and talking on the phone
4k00:09Contre jour of a man walking and talking on the phone
Stylist doing hair young beautiful girl near the window. The silhouette of two people in the window in the background of an old multi-storey house.
hd00:12Stylist doing hair young beautiful girl near the window. The silhouette of two people in the window in the background of an old multi-storey house.
A girl with a rifle kills a terrorist on the stairs. It's taking over the second floor.
hd00:04A girl with a rifle kills a terrorist on the stairs. It's taking over the second floor.
Rear view young male Caucasian runner exhausted and sweaty after cardio workout, pouring water on his back slow motion.
4k00:13Rear view young male Caucasian runner exhausted and sweaty after cardio workout, pouring water on his back slow motion.
Slow motion of man photographing woman on urban roof with cell phone / Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
4k00:20Slow motion of man photographing woman on urban roof with cell phone / Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
The man is walking along the bridge of Chateau Erken Castle
hd00:16The man is walking along the bridge of Chateau Erken Castle
See all

Related stock videos

Lens blur, out of focus. A crowd of pedestrians is walking along the street against the background of passing cars. People walk around the big city. City life. Slow motion
4k00:15Lens blur, out of focus. A crowd of pedestrians is walking along the street against the background of passing cars. People walk around the big city. City life. Slow motion
Young man inside car. Happy positive caucasian man driving car fast and look at rear view mirror with smile. Blurred background. Slow motion.
4k00:07Young man inside car. Happy positive caucasian man driving car fast and look at rear view mirror with smile. Blurred background. Slow motion.
people crossing crosswalk in city. new york city night lights background
hd00:18people crossing crosswalk in city. new york city night lights background
Traffic on the bridge through Taipei.city Crowed of people are riding scooters
4k00:35Traffic on the bridge through Taipei.city Crowed of people are riding scooters
Slow motion of an young courier wearing a security helmet is making a delivery of the order to the customers by bicycle in the evening in a city center.
4k00:22Slow motion of an young courier wearing a security helmet is making a delivery of the order to the customers by bicycle in the evening in a city center.
Unhappy young man driving sitting car in city at sunlight. Feel angry stress depression. Look serious automobile. Frustrated tired. Close up. Slow motion
4k00:07Unhappy young man driving sitting car in city at sunlight. Feel angry stress depression. Look serious automobile. Frustrated tired. Close up. Slow motion
Honking the car horn because of traffic jam
4k00:10Honking the car horn because of traffic jam
An Asian man drives a car along the highway, the setting sun shines in the windshield. Back view
4k00:16An Asian man drives a car along the highway, the setting sun shines in the windshield. Back view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Handsome young man using cell phone in a car. He is texting, checking emails, chats or the news online. Night.
4k00:09Handsome young man using cell phone in a car. He is texting, checking emails, chats or the news online. Night.
Portrait of Stylish Latin Delivery Truck Driver on the Road. Happy Professional Carefully Driving, Delivering Online Orders, E-Commerce Goods, Food, Medicine. Frontline Hero Doing Job. Inside Vehicle
4k00:13Portrait of Stylish Latin Delivery Truck Driver on the Road. Happy Professional Carefully Driving, Delivering Online Orders, E-Commerce Goods, Food, Medicine. Frontline Hero Doing Job. Inside Vehicle
Aerial Forward Shot Of People Cycling On Road During Rally In City, Drone Flying Over Tress On Sidewalk - Tel Aviv, Israel
4k00:19Aerial Forward Shot Of People Cycling On Road During Rally In City, Drone Flying Over Tress On Sidewalk - Tel Aviv, Israel
Albino african american man with dreadlocks riding bike on street. on the go, out and about in the city.
4k00:14Albino african american man with dreadlocks riding bike on street. on the go, out and about in the city.
Same model in other videos
Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
4k00:19Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
Young woman is sleeping in bed in the morning when her boyfriend wake up her with a kiss
4k00:17Young woman is sleeping in bed in the morning when her boyfriend wake up her with a kiss
Young woman wakes up feeling hangover. She realizes that she is in bed with a unknown man. Dolly shot
4k00:13Young woman wakes up feeling hangover. She realizes that she is in bed with a unknown man. Dolly shot
Two man practicing canoeing in the river, seen from a high angle view.
hd00:17Two man practicing canoeing in the river, seen from a high angle view.
Young woman studying at the library, very concentrated. Dolly. UHD
4k00:16Young woman studying at the library, very concentrated. Dolly. UHD

Related video keywords