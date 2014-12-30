0
Stock video
Brussels, December 10, 2014: People walking in front of the European Commission entrance.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 8361574
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|224.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:26TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 2015: People skating at outdoor rink in front of city hall in Toronto. Slow Motion HD.
4k00:20Vilnius / Lithuania - 03 22 2019: Vilnius, Lithuania, March 2019 - Red Dressed Child Runs Away From Father Through a Stone Pavement on a Vilnius Catheadral Square While Strangers Walks By
hd00:06PARIS, FRANCE- CIRCA August 2017: La Defense. Four military people in uniform with weapons walking down the street. Business buildings and people on background
hd00:14DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – CIRCA AUGUST: Day time at one of the main street with hurry people on circa August, 2013 in Dusseldorf, Germany
4k00:12TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 19TH, 2019. Tourists and locals walking in Hachiko Square, Shibuya in a winter day.
Related stock videos
4k00:20BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - CIRCA 2015: People workers walking near European Union Berlaymont building of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium
hd00:23BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 19: People and cars pass near to European Parliament on December 19, 2011 in Brussels, Belgium
hd00:14BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 19 2011: Unidentified people and cars pass near to European Parliament
hd00:27BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 19 2011: Unidentified people and cars pass near to European Parliament
4k00:21BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - CIRCA 2016: The Soliders surveilling the Altieri Spinelli entrance of Espace Leopold - the complex of Parliament buildings in Brussels (Belgium) - European Parliament
hd00:10BERLIN - JUNE 5: People walking in front of Charlottenburg Palace on 5 June 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The original palace was commissioned by Sophie Charlotte, the wife of Friedrich III.
4k00:08Defocused drone view aerial of thousands people with Estelada separatist flags demonstrate protest at EU European Parliament against exclusion of Catalan elected MEPs