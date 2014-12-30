0
Stock video
Timelapse of traffic in the city at sunrise. 4K, UHD, ultra HD resolution.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 8360134
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|123.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:19SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 8, 2017: A lone passenger walks rainy ferry deck under dim deck lights at night during commute from Seattle to Bainbridge with distant Seattle lights in the background
hd00:30A high-angle perspective of driving into the Fort Pitt Tunnels leaving downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Related stock videos
4k00:06Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:15Intelligent Vehicles Cars Communicating Ai Logistic Autonomous Delivery Vehicles IoT GPS Tracking Satellite 5G Smart Roads Traffic Road Junction Interchange Motorway Triangulation Of Traffic Data
4k00:12Futuristic Concept: Zoom Out View of an Attractive Female Reading the News on a Futuristic Augmented Reality Interface while Talking to Another Passenger. Riding in an Autonomous Self-Driving Car.
4k00:09Self driving autonomous cars speeding through the bridge with technology scanning their speed. Artificial intelligence traffic surveillance system to provide safe driving avoid traffic jams. 4K aerial
4k00:134K UHD Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic and people crossing road at night in Hong Kong city downtown. Drone aerial top view, fly upward. Commuter, Asia city life or public transportation concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Handsome young man using cell phone in a car. He is texting, checking emails, chats or the news online. Night.
4k00:11Self Driving Autopilot Autonomous Cars For Action or Spy Movie. New smart technology being used on transportation.
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement