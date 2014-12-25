0
Stock video
Calf on the field
m
By motion.pl
- Stock footage ID: 8331790
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|426.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Wild Mustang Mare and Colt Walking Away from Watering Hole - Slow Motion - Shallow Depth of Field
hd00:22Horses of Przewalski are lying in the sand on the meadow at the foot of the mountain on a summer day.
Related stock videos
4k00:14Meat production, aerial above grass-fed angus beef cattle in meadow, farm and sunset in distance
hd00:19Herd of cows grazing in the dappled morning sunlight in a field in Iceland. cows in sunset. Modern farm barn with milking cows eating hay/Cows feeding on dairy farm/Cows in cowshed/Calf feeding far,
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11A farmer gives to drink milk to calf cub by bottle to make it grow strong and robust healthy. A love for the calf and mostly vegan style. Concept love for animals, nature, and bio growth.
4k00:12A farmer breeds and cows his cow in nature according to ancient traditions. The breeder feels every morning to have fresh milk and excellent quality. Concept of: breeding, love for animals, tradition