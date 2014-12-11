0
Stock video
Boat ride on the Cuiaba river by sunrise in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 8181271
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|220.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:30Driving on highway, rain. Detail of two Hands on the steering wheel, windshield POV. Right side wheel / driving - UK
4k00:09Close up view to the rubber boat paddle. rowing oars. swimming on the lake. Cinema camera footage