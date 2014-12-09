 
Proboscis bats (Rhynchonycteris naso), also called Brazilian long nosed bat, river bat or Sharp-nosed bat, sitting on a tree (top left corner) by a river in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 8158528
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV748.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV101.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.3 MB

