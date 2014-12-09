0
Stock video
Proboscis bats (Rhynchonycteris naso), also called Brazilian long nosed bat, river bat or Sharp-nosed bat, sitting on a tree (top left corner) by a river in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 8158528
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|748.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|101.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:09Proboscis bats (Rhynchonycteris naso), also called Brazilian long nosed bat, river bat or Sharp-nosed bat, sitting on a tree (top left corner) by a river in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.
Related stock videos
4k00:09Proboscis bats (Rhynchonycteris naso), also called Brazilian long nosed bat, river bat or Sharp-nosed bat, sitting on a tree (top left corner) by a river in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.