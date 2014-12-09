 
Share Your Colors
0

Stock video

Jabiru stork (Jabiru mycteria) resting in the shadows in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 8157730
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV439.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12 MB

