Crimson-crested woodpecker (Campephilus melanoleucos), in the Pantanal wetlands, Brazil, 4k.

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 8019598
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV431.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.3 MB

