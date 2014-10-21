 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Interior gallery in Spain Square (Plaza de Espana) which is in the Maria Luisa Park, in Seville. Example of the Renaissance Revival style in Spanish architecture. 4K, UHD, ultra HD resolution.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7659601
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,016.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV120 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Milan, Italy. Cathedral of Milan, Italy at sunrise - famous landmark in the city. Motion blurred people, illuminated Gallery entrance, cloudy sky in the morning. Time-lapse
4k00:07Milan, Italy. Cathedral of Milan, Italy at sunrise - famous landmark in the city. Motion blurred people, illuminated Gallery entrance, cloudy sky in the morning. Time-lapse
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Nov 25 2016: Sablon, Cathedral
4k00:11BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Nov 25 2016: Sablon, Cathedral
Cloth Market and new fountain at Main Market Square, Krakow, Poland
hd00:12Cloth Market and new fountain at Main Market Square, Krakow, Poland
St. Petersburg, Russia - MAY 2017: Terems Room in Museum of Baron Stieglitz State Academy of Monumental and Industrial Arts and Design in St Petersburg.
hd00:11St. Petersburg, Russia - MAY 2017: Terems Room in Museum of Baron Stieglitz State Academy of Monumental and Industrial Arts and Design in St Petersburg.
St. Patricks Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia
hd00:13St. Patricks Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia
Famous Monastery In Belem City of Lisbon. Jeronimos Monastery is a monastery near the Tagus river in the parish of Belem, in the Lisbon Municipality, Portugal
4k00:18Famous Monastery In Belem City of Lisbon. Jeronimos Monastery is a monastery near the Tagus river in the parish of Belem, in the Lisbon Municipality, Portugal
Time lapse footage of the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster in London
hd00:10Time lapse footage of the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster in London
Time lapse. An old English church.
4k00:20Time lapse. An old English church.
See all

Related stock videos

Prado Museum. The bronze statue of Diego Velazquez in Madrid, Spain
4k00:22Prado Museum. The bronze statue of Diego Velazquez in Madrid, Spain
BARCELONA - OCTOBER 28: View of Catalunya National Museum of Art , on October 28, 2012, Barcelona, Spain
hd00:07BARCELONA - OCTOBER 28: View of Catalunya National Museum of Art , on October 28, 2012, Barcelona, Spain
View of Catalunya National Museum of Art. Barcelona, Spain. Slow motion
hd00:14View of Catalunya National Museum of Art. Barcelona, Spain. Slow motion
Puerta de Alcala monument at Madrid Spain
hd01:00Puerta de Alcala monument at Madrid Spain
close up of the fountain at Plaza de Espana square in Seville city with main building and spanish flag, Andalusia, Spain
hd00:15close up of the fountain at Plaza de Espana square in Seville city with main building and spanish flag, Andalusia, Spain
View of Catalunya National Museum of Art. Barcelona, Spain. Slow motion
hd00:18View of Catalunya National Museum of Art. Barcelona, Spain. Slow motion
Seville, Andalusia, Spain - April 18, 2016: The famous Square of Spain, from the gallery with columns, example of mixing Regionalism Architecture Renaissance and Moorish styles. with walking tourists.
hd00:10Seville, Andalusia, Spain - April 18, 2016: The famous Square of Spain, from the gallery with columns, example of mixing Regionalism Architecture Renaissance and Moorish styles. with walking tourists.
Madrid, Spain: April 18 2021: Big square in Naves del Matadero, cultural centre in Legazpi, Madrid
4k00:14Madrid, Spain: April 18 2021: Big square in Naves del Matadero, cultural centre in Legazpi, Madrid

Related video keywords