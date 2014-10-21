 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Andalusian patio with arches and full of pots and plants. 4K, UHD.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7659598
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV140.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV31.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Red brick building and green leaves at the foreground in London, United Kingdom. The end of summer.
4k00:09Red brick building and green leaves at the foreground in London, United Kingdom. The end of summer.
Aerial view of a rose garden at a park in Chile
hd00:19Aerial view of a rose garden at a park in Chile
BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JUNE, 2017: Video of the Details mosque. Mosque in Ramadan. Ferhat Pasha's mosque in Banja Luka. Editorial use only.
hd00:10BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JUNE, 2017: Video of the Details mosque. Mosque in Ramadan. Ferhat Pasha's mosque in Banja Luka. Editorial use only.
Granada, Andalusia, Spain - April 17, 2016: Alhambra, alberi piante, giardini, struttura, edifici storici (Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 3840x2160)
4k00:23Granada, Andalusia, Spain - April 17, 2016: Alhambra, alberi piante, giardini, struttura, edifici storici (Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 3840x2160)
Stone lantern in the garden
hd00:29Stone lantern in the garden
Watermills on Skradinski buk waterfall in Krka National Park, Croatia
4k00:13Watermills on Skradinski buk waterfall in Krka National Park, Croatia
Rotating shot around Naga serpent in Vietnam between woodlands.
4k00:08Rotating shot around Naga serpent in Vietnam between woodlands.
A cinematic approach to the famous Temple Church in London, UK. The Temple Church is a 12th-century church in the City of London built by the Knights Templar as their English headquarters
4k00:32A cinematic approach to the famous Temple Church in London, UK. The Temple Church is a 12th-century church in the City of London built by the Knights Templar as their English headquarters
See all

Related stock videos

La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:13La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
Seville, Andalusia, Spain - April 19, 2016: Patio de las Doncellas in Royal Alcazars of Seville or Reales Alcazares de Sevilla, Andalusian Architecture and old Arab Palace originally fort of Moors.
hd00:07Seville, Andalusia, Spain - April 19, 2016: Patio de las Doncellas in Royal Alcazars of Seville or Reales Alcazares de Sevilla, Andalusian Architecture and old Arab Palace originally fort of Moors.
La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:13La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:11La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:08La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance Italian and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli
hd00:13La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace in Seville, Spain, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli
SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 26 2017: La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:14SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 26 2017: La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 26 2017: La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.
hd00:07SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 26 2017: La Casa de Pilatos (Pilate House) is an Andalusian palace, permanent residence of Dukes of Medinaceli, Renaissance and Mudejar styles, prototype of Andalusian palace.

Related video keywords