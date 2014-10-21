0
Stock video
Spain Square (Plaza de Espana) is in the Maria Luisa Park, in Seville. It is a landmark example of the Renaissance Revival style in Spanish architecture. 4K, UHD, ultra HD resolution.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 7659595
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|592.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|73.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17SEVILLA, SPAIN - 11TH AUGUST 2019: General view on the Plaza de España, Sevilla, Spain, Europe.
4k00:26SEVILLA, SPAIN - 11TH AUGUST 2019: General view on the Plaza de España, Sevilla, Spain, Europe.
4k00:11SPAIN, SEVILLE - MARCH 23: View of Beautiful Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain on March 23, 2017
4k00:03PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Notre Dame de Paris timelapse hyperlapse view from bridge, France 4K
4k00:17STOCKHOLM - NOVEMBER 12, 2016: A tram crossing the bridge "Djurgardsbrunnsbron" in a wintry Stockholm Sweden on November 12, 2016
4k00:11Seville,Spain-august 7,2017: tourists stroll and admire the famous plaza de Espana in Seville during a sunny day
Related stock videos
4k00:16AERIAL: Barcelona Overhead Drone Shot of Typical City Blocks in Beautiful Sunlight with Urban Traffic [4K]
4k00:15Aerial rising shot of Plaza de Espana in Barcelona, Spain. Roundabout city traffic, top view. 4K video
4k00:09Spanish Square aerial view in Barcelona, Spain at night. This is the famous place with traffic light trails, fountain and Venetian towers, and National museum at the background. Blue sky, time-lapse
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
1920x10804096x23044kancientandalusiaarcharchitecturebluebridgebuildingcanalculturedestinationdollyeuropeeuropeanfamoushistorichistoricalhistorylamppostlandmarklegacymonumentoldoutdoorsparkplaceplazaplaza de españareflectionriversevilleskyspainspanishsquaresunlightsymboltilestourismtouristtowertraditionaltraveluhdultra hdviewwater