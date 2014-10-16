 
Sculpture called "La Fama" at the main gate at the Royal Tobacco Factory in Seville, Andalusia, in Spain. Also headquarters of the University of Seville and workplace for Carmen, Bizet's opera.

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7617289
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV253.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.7 MB

