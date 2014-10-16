0
Stock video
Horses from carriages stands in Seville. The walk in carriage is a tourist attraction.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 7617280
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|72.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16Birch tree on wind silhouette detail in autumn sunset with sunlight beaming through leaves, slow motion
hd00:10Medical equipment for the production of medical supplies. Equipment of the chemical laboratory for the production of promising innovative materials. Modern chemical research complex
hd00:21Delicious fruits and berries are in a plastic cups on racks in old market. Prices are wrote on a small black plates, close-up view
Related stock videos
4k00:07Close up of feet, hooves, legs and wheels of a horse drawn carriage carrying tourist sightseers on a stone paved European street.
hd01:00Saintes Maries de la Mer, Provence France - march 11 2021: Slow motion video of a two horse covered carriage walking with tourists in the Camargue reserve.
4k00:23Manhattan, New York - September 21, 2019: Horse dawn carriage rides by the people walking and doing exercise in Central Park on a summer day in downtown Manhattan New York city USA
4k00:12Close up of feet, hooves, legs and wheels of a horse drawn carriage carrying tourist sightseers on a stone paved European street.
4k00:15detail of Carriage walking through the city among the pedestrians- Rome,Italy, 20 december 2016