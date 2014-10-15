 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Timelapse of the Giralda Tower with blue sky and clouds passing behind. The Giralda Tower is in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. 4K, UHD, ultra HD resolution.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7611157
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV984.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV76.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Pan top.
4k00:07Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Pan top.
Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Pan left.
4k00:07Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Pan left.
Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Camera zoom out.
4k00:07Malaysia, Circa 2017 - Time Lapse of clouds moving at Sultan Abdul Samad Building near the Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular tourist landmark. Camera zoom out.
Stork and doves on the tower in salamanca. Slow motion
hd00:41Stork and doves on the tower in salamanca. Slow motion
Saint Peter dome Vatican City
hd00:15Saint Peter dome Vatican City
Stork on the tower in salamanca
4k00:10Stork on the tower in salamanca
Stork and doves on the tower in salamanca. Slow motion video
hd00:30Stork and doves on the tower in salamanca. Slow motion video
Saint Pauls Cathedral, Detail of Spire and Clock
hd00:13Saint Pauls Cathedral, Detail of Spire and Clock
See all

Related stock videos

Discovering the Giralda in Seville behind some orange trees under a blue sky
4k00:14Discovering the Giralda in Seville behind some orange trees under a blue sky
Vision of the Giralda of Seville behind the fountain of the lamppost in the Virgin of the Kings square (Plaza Virgen de los Reyes) of Seville
4k00:16Vision of the Giralda of Seville behind the fountain of the lamppost in the Virgin of the Kings square (Plaza Virgen de los Reyes) of Seville
Giralda is bell tower of Seville Cathedral in Seville, Spain. It was originally built as minaret during Moorish period, during reign of Almohad dynasty with Renaissance style top.
hd00:10Giralda is bell tower of Seville Cathedral in Seville, Spain. It was originally built as minaret during Moorish period, during reign of Almohad dynasty with Renaissance style top.
SEVILLE, SPAIN - April 12: Timelapse of Giralda tower in Seville with overview of the Cathedral. The Giralda was registered in 1987 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
4k00:05SEVILLE, SPAIN - April 12: Timelapse of Giralda tower in Seville with overview of the Cathedral. The Giralda was registered in 1987 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
Vision of the Giralda, moving forward, leading to the Paseo de los Naranjos with the Giralda in the background
4k00:14Vision of the Giralda, moving forward, leading to the Paseo de los Naranjos with the Giralda in the background
Vision of the replica of the giraldillo in the door of San Cristóbal behind some metal bars, movement of the truck to the left in Seville
4k00:08Vision of the replica of the giraldillo in the door of San Cristóbal behind some metal bars, movement of the truck to the left in Seville
SEVILLE, SPAIN- AUGUST 27, 2014: Cathedral of Seville -- Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Andalusia, Spain
hd00:13SEVILLE, SPAIN- AUGUST 27, 2014: Cathedral of Seville -- Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Andalusia, Spain
Cathedral of Seville -- Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Andalusia, Spain -- is the third largest church in the world and at it time of completion in the 1500 it was the world largest
hd00:28Cathedral of Seville -- Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Andalusia, Spain -- is the third largest church in the world and at it time of completion in the 1500 it was the world largest

Related video keywords