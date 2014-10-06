 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7511743
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV131 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

young sexy model looking at you seductive - posing for the camera
hd00:12 young sexy model looking at you seductive - posing for the camera
Delicious snack while working
hd00:35Delicious snack while working
modern youth. calm portrait of a serious woman of unusual appearance with white short hair and creative hairstyle in studio.
hd00:12modern youth. calm portrait of a serious woman of unusual appearance with white short hair and creative hairstyle in studio.
The young man drinks water from a glass, white background
hd00:11The young man drinks water from a glass, white background
Face of young blonde businesswoman nodding head no
4k00:10Face of young blonde businesswoman nodding head no
Young man, isolated over white background. European male model.
4k00:11Young man, isolated over white background. European male model.
face of the young businessman
hd00:10face of the young businessman
Young adult man lifts suddenly one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression.
hd00:06Young adult man lifts suddenly one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression.
See all

Related stock videos

Close up of a hand reaching and opening a crack in the window blinds - looking through the closed shutters in office or house - watching and spying outside - staying home curious or lonely man
hd00:18Close up of a hand reaching and opening a crack in the window blinds - looking through the closed shutters in office or house - watching and spying outside - staying home curious or lonely man
A man male sitting in the car wearing a face protective mask looking outside through the glass window amid Corona virus COVID 19 epidemic or pandemic
4k00:23A man male sitting in the car wearing a face protective mask looking outside through the glass window amid Corona virus COVID 19 epidemic or pandemic
Portrait of crazy Middle Eastern guy in medical mask hugging pack of toilet paper rolls at home sleeping on couch after panic shopping because of covid-19 pandemic.
4k00:15Portrait of crazy Middle Eastern guy in medical mask hugging pack of toilet paper rolls at home sleeping on couch after panic shopping because of covid-19 pandemic.
Hand pulling down window blind to peek outside - watching from an office or house room - staying inside safe in home - lonely or curious person or spy looking for mystery hiding in apartment - closeup
hd00:07Hand pulling down window blind to peek outside - watching from an office or house room - staying inside safe in home - lonely or curious person or spy looking for mystery hiding in apartment - closeup
Close up of sweet African baby boy lying on his father and sleeping. Caring man patting his child on back
4k00:14Close up of sweet African baby boy lying on his father and sleeping. Caring man patting his child on back
Affectionate husband wakening up sleeping wife by kissing her neck shoulders, young man tenderly touching woman asleep awakening beloved lady, pleasant good morning for happy couple in bed
hd00:30Affectionate husband wakening up sleeping wife by kissing her neck shoulders, young man tenderly touching woman asleep awakening beloved lady, pleasant good morning for happy couple in bed
Young man practicing yoga outdoor, sitting in pose of lotus with eyes closed and meditating in forest. Keep calm, stay healthy and relax in nature. Yoga practicing. Meditation concept
4k00:10Young man practicing yoga outdoor, sitting in pose of lotus with eyes closed and meditating in forest. Keep calm, stay healthy and relax in nature. Yoga practicing. Meditation concept
Portrait of Arab man in medical mask holding pack of toilet paper lying on couch at home during covid-19 epidemic after panic shopping. People and pandemic concept.
4k00:22Portrait of Arab man in medical mask holding pack of toilet paper lying on couch at home during covid-19 epidemic after panic shopping. People and pandemic concept.
Same model in other videos
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:20Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
hd00:11Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
hd00:12Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:21Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
hd00:11Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
hd00:12Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
hd00:19Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.
hd00:17Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.

Related video keywords