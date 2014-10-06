 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult man lifts suddenly one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7511722
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV57.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

confident young man in a protective mask on a gray studio background, quarantine measures, virus protection
hd00:22confident young man in a protective mask on a gray studio background, quarantine measures, virus protection
Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
hd00:15Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
hd00:10young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
hd00:10young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
hd00:10young man with pleasure shows the imprint of red lipstick on his cheek
A man stands in front of the camera looking upset
hd00:13A man stands in front of the camera looking upset
Attractive man drinking beer and smiling at the camera, white background
hd00:14Attractive man drinking beer and smiling at the camera, white background
Portrait of unhappy, sad , stressed , depressed serious businessman
4k00:09Portrait of unhappy, sad , stressed , depressed serious businessman
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
hd00:06Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.
4k00:12Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.
Close-up of wedding hands with rings and groom hugging the bride 4K 4k
4k00:18Close-up of wedding hands with rings and groom hugging the bride 4K 4k
Same model in other videos
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:20Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
hd00:11Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
hd00:12Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:21Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
hd00:11Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
hd00:12Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
hd00:19Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.
hd00:17Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.

Related video keywords