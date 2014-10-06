0
Stock video
Young adult man lifts suddenly one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 7511722
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:22confident young man in a protective mask on a gray studio background, quarantine measures, virus protection
hd00:15Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:06Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.
Same model in other videos
hd00:20Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:21Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Related video keywords
1920x1080adultcaucasianclose updemandingexactingexigentexpressionfacefingerfront viewfussygazeguyhandhardhead and shouldershispanicintenselatinoliftlight bluelooklooking at cameramalemanone personoutstretched handpeoplepointpoint toportraitreal peopleseriousshirtsoft colorstrictstudio shotwhitewhite backgroundyoung adult