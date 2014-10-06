 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7511674
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV177.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Serious young adult man stares at the camera.
hd00:10Serious young adult man stares at the camera.
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:20Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Young adult man looks at camera serious with a surprise expression in the face. He tries to see or understand something.
hd00:18Young adult man looks at camera serious with a surprise expression in the face. He tries to see or understand something.
Serious young adult man turns and lifts his head and stares at the camera with a tough expression.
hd00:10Serious young adult man turns and lifts his head and stares at the camera with a tough expression.
Young Caucasian male with beard and blue eyes on white background showing disapproval in slowmotion
hd00:07Young Caucasian male with beard and blue eyes on white background showing disapproval in slowmotion
Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
hd00:12Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
Funny man tries hard to watch something behind the camera with a face expressing fun, oddness and curiosity.
hd00:18Funny man tries hard to watch something behind the camera with a face expressing fun, oddness and curiosity.
Bold confident Caucasian middle-aged male in blue shirt standing on white background looking at camera on white background
4k00:09Bold confident Caucasian middle-aged male in blue shirt standing on white background looking at camera on white background
See all

Related stock videos

Portrait of a Handsome Man Sitting on a Couch at Home at Night, Watching Entertaining Movie on TV. He is Really Mind Blown by the Movie Plot and Special Effects.
4k00:12Portrait of a Handsome Man Sitting on a Couch at Home at Night, Watching Entertaining Movie on TV. He is Really Mind Blown by the Movie Plot and Special Effects.
Man showing hand gesture stop.Portrait of Young Man showing stop sign, Dislike, Rejecting Gesture, Disagree Sign, Crossing hands
hd00:13Man showing hand gesture stop.Portrait of Young Man showing stop sign, Dislike, Rejecting Gesture, Disagree Sign, Crossing hands
Scared man is frightened and afraid, funny expression
hd00:11Scared man is frightened and afraid, funny expression
Young sad caucasian man says no at home
hd00:08Young sad caucasian man says no at home
Portrait of caucasian man with awful expressions on face pinching nose due to bad disgusting smell, isolated over white background. Concept of emotions
4k00:22Portrait of caucasian man with awful expressions on face pinching nose due to bad disgusting smell, isolated over white background. Concept of emotions
Businessman sweating excessively smelling bad in office at work. Hyperthyroidism concept
hd00:14Businessman sweating excessively smelling bad in office at work. Hyperthyroidism concept
Young couple preparing and tasting a tasteless salad in the kitchen
hd00:20Young couple preparing and tasting a tasteless salad in the kitchen
Middle Aged Businessman with Laptop Shaking Head, No
4k00:08Middle Aged Businessman with Laptop Shaking Head, No
Same model in other videos
Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
hd00:20Young adult man stands with some disgusted gestures in the face, looking at camera. White background.
Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
hd00:11Young adult man lifts his arm and makes stop sign with his hand, looking at camera.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
hd00:12Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera. Close up.
Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
hd00:11Serious young adult man lifts his head and stares at the camera.
Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
hd00:12Funny man watches something moving around the camera.
Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
hd00:19Sad young adult man looks at camera about to cry, with wet eyes. Black background.
Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.
hd00:17Surprised young adult man looking at camera and smiling. Black background.
Young adult man looks at camera and smiles. He looks confident and happy.
hd00:18Young adult man looks at camera and smiles. He looks confident and happy.

Related video keywords