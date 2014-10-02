 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult man lifts his hands and points to the camera with a smile.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7472944
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
hd00:11Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
Young adult man looking at camera and smiling. He looks confident and happy.
hd00:10Young adult man looking at camera and smiling. He looks confident and happy.
Young adult man listening carefully and nodding while he looks at camera.
hd00:15Young adult man listening carefully and nodding while he looks at camera.
Young adult man screaming out loud
hd00:09Young adult man screaming out loud
Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
hd00:17Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
hd00:09Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
Young adult man lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.
hd00:05Young adult man lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.
Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
hd00:06Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:14 In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
Fans cheering for sports team on the bleachers of a professional stadium
4k00:19Fans cheering for sports team on the bleachers of a professional stadium
Same model in other videos
Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
4k00:25Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
4k00:17Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
4k00:20Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
4k00:17Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:12Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:18Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:12Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:08Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.

Related video keywords