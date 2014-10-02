 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult man, with sunglasses, lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7472941
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Portrait of young attractive african business man in the glasses looking on camera and smiling in the white background.
4k00:17Portrait of young attractive african business man in the glasses looking on camera and smiling in the white background.
Man in Draft
hd00:15Man in Draft
Cool beatnik man
hd00:22Cool beatnik man
A young fashionable man makes a selfie on a mobile phone. A stylish businessman in sunglasses and a jacket is holding a golden smartphone. 4K.
4k00:15A young fashionable man makes a selfie on a mobile phone. A stylish businessman in sunglasses and a jacket is holding a golden smartphone. 4K.
Facial portrait of a man in trial frame. Young handsome bearded man in medical glasses for testing eyes looking on camera. Optical concept.
4k00:17Facial portrait of a man in trial frame. Young handsome bearded man in medical glasses for testing eyes looking on camera. Optical concept.
Eyesight diagnosis in ophthalmology center. Facial portrait of a young bearded man testing his eyes in trial frame. Doctor checks patient's eyes in clinic.
4k00:21Eyesight diagnosis in ophthalmology center. Facial portrait of a young bearded man testing his eyes in trial frame. Doctor checks patient's eyes in clinic.
A man dressed as a businessman in a state of stress. He was breathing heavily, the muscles of his face tense, concerned glance/Businessman Under Stress
hd00:24A man dressed as a businessman in a state of stress. He was breathing heavily, the muscles of his face tense, concerned glance/Businessman Under Stress
The aggressive doctor screams and waves. Threat of violence. Evil medical worker.
4k00:14The aggressive doctor screams and waves. Threat of violence. Evil medical worker.
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Clothing designer is working with measurements on a studio table. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Clothing designer is working with measurements on a studio table. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Same model in other videos
Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
4k00:25Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
4k00:17Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
4k00:20Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
4k00:17Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:12Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:18Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:12Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:08Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.

Related video keywords