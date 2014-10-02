 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young adult man lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7472935
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
hd00:06Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
A man is unable to see something until he puts on a glasses, and then he smiles.
hd00:08A man is unable to see something until he puts on a glasses, and then he smiles.
Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
hd00:09Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
hd00:11Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
Young adult man screaming out loud
hd00:09Young adult man screaming out loud
Nosy man tries hard to see something behind the camera with a face expressing oddness and curiosity.
hd00:11Nosy man tries hard to see something behind the camera with a face expressing oddness and curiosity.
Young adult man listening carefully and nodding while he looks at camera.
hd00:15Young adult man listening carefully and nodding while he looks at camera.
Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
hd00:17Man tries to stay awake, but his eyes close and he falls asleep. Suddenly he opens his eyes and nods to the camera.
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
hd00:06Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.
4k00:12Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.
Close-up of wedding hands with rings and groom hugging the bride 4K 4k
4k00:18Close-up of wedding hands with rings and groom hugging the bride 4K 4k
Same model in other videos
Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
4k00:25Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
4k00:17Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
4k00:20Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
4k00:17Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:12Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:18Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:12Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:08Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.

Related video keywords