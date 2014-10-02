 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man is unable to see something until he puts on a glasses, and then he smiles.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 7469173
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young adult man lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.
hd00:05Young adult man lifts one hand and points to the camera with a tough expression, covering partially his face.
Young adult man screaming out loud
hd00:09Young adult man screaming out loud
Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
hd00:06Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera and covering partially his face from sight.
Nosy man tries hard to see something behind the camera with a face expressing oddness and curiosity.
hd00:11Nosy man tries hard to see something behind the camera with a face expressing oddness and curiosity.
Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
hd00:11Young adult man celebrates with enthusiasm a success or achievement.
Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
hd00:09Confident man gets ready looking at camera. He fits his tie and smiles.
Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera
hd00:06Young adult man making stop sign with his hand raised looking at camera
Tired businessman yawning against a white background
4k00:07Tired businessman yawning against a white background
See all

Related stock videos

old man is trying to understand old mechanism: broken pieces, magnifying glass
hd00:30old man is trying to understand old mechanism: broken pieces, magnifying glass
old man is trying to use cellular phone: low sight, aged, senior, eyesight
hd00:27old man is trying to use cellular phone: low sight, aged, senior, eyesight
low sight man is using mobile phone with magnifying glass: old, senior, problems
hd00:29low sight man is using mobile phone with magnifying glass: old, senior, problems
Worried young man do accounting paperwork at home office deal with credit loan debt tax overdue business bankruptcy. Frustrated businessman check calculations see financial problem unable to pay bills
4k00:29Worried young man do accounting paperwork at home office deal with credit loan debt tax overdue business bankruptcy. Frustrated businessman check calculations see financial problem unable to pay bills
CIRCA 1988 - A man is interviewed about seeing flood victims pass by his house, but being unable to help them.
hd00:38CIRCA 1988 - A man is interviewed about seeing flood victims pass by his house, but being unable to help them.
UNITED STATES 1970s – A man is unable to keep his eye on the road due irritation from the lights of oncoming cars.
hd00:15UNITED STATES 1970s – A man is unable to keep his eye on the road due irritation from the lights of oncoming cars.
senior man is using a magnifying glass to see something very little: pieces, old
hd00:26senior man is using a magnifying glass to see something very little: pieces, old
A man looking for his eyeglasses in a drawer, finding them on the table.
hd00:14A man looking for his eyeglasses in a drawer, finding them on the table.
Same model in other videos
Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
4k00:25Young adult man sleeping in her bed at night. He listens some strange noise, wakes up and get up.
Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
4k00:17Young adult man takes off sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so hot.
Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
4k00:20Young adult man with nightmares can't sleep at night. He turns in bed and wakes up suddenly.
Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
4k00:17Young adult man wraps up with sheets and duvet in bed at night because it's so cold.
Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:12Young man sleeping deeply in his bed at night. High angle view.
Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
4k00:18Young man goes to bed at night. High angle view.
Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:12Young adult man turns his head and looks at camera serious.
Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.
hd00:08Young adult man lifts his head and looks at camera serious.

Related video keywords