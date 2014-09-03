0
Stock video
SKAVSTA, SWEDEN - AUG 31: SAAB B17 plane flying in an air show, August 31, 2014 at Skavsta, Sweden, 4k.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 7204237
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|188.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:30Two historic Mustang aircraft flying together, then really low across, as if strafing an airfield. Recorded in slow motion at 60fps.
hd00:09SKAVSTA, SWEDEN - AUG 31: SAAB SK16 plane flying in an airshow, slow motion, August 31, 2014 at Skavsta, Sweden.
hd00:28Russia, Novosibirsk, July 31, 2016: Plane does the trick. acrobatics in the sky. Slow motion. Extra aerobatic plane EX-360
Related stock videos
hd00:22SKAVSTA, SWEDEN - AUG 31: SAAB B17 plane flying in an air show, slow motion, August 31, 2014 at Skavsta, Sweden.
hd00:10SKAVSTA, SWEDEN - AUG 31: SAAB B17 plane flying in an air show, slow motion, August 31, 2014 at Skavsta, Sweden.