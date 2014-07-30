0
Stock video
Bridge and canal at Spain Square (Plaza de Espana) in the Maria Luisa Park, in Seville. It is a landmark example of the Renaissance Revival style in Spanish architecture.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6925669
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|424.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Seville,Spain-august 7,2017:tourists stroll and admire the famous plaza de Espana in Seville during a sunny day
hd00:10SEVILLE, SPAIN - AUGUST 2017: Spain Square (Plaza de Espana) at early moring in Seville (Sevilla) city. It was built in 1928 for the Ibero-American Exposition, designed by architect Anibal Gonzalez
4k00:08Timelapse (time lapse, time-lapse) of Mausoleum of Hadrian (Castel Sant'Angelo castel) with bridge at sunset. Rome, Italy. April, 2016.
hd00:30ITALY, ROME, MAY 2015 - Sant'Angelo bridge lateral view with historical buildings in evening light.
4k00:22MUNICH - FEBRUARY 9, 2017: Maxmilianeum, home of the Bavarian State Parliament, on Max-Planck-Straße in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.
Related stock videos
4k00:20Canal and bridge reflecing in water on Plaza de Espana in the evening, Seville, Andalusia, Spain (static image with animated sky)
4k00:59Aerial drone footage of the Seville city along the Guadalquivir canal with various landmark such as the cathedral, the Torre del Oro and the Bull area in Andalusia, Spain
4k00:30The Alamillo Bridge through the Canal de Alfonso XIII in Seville, Spain. Puente del Alamillo.
4k00:14Seville, Spain - December 19 2016: Boats on canal on Plaza de Espana square in Seville, Andalusia, Spain (time lapse video)
4k00:21Seville, Spain - April 22, 2021: View of the exterior of the Spain square (Plaza de España) from one of its corridors full of white columns
4k00:13Seville, Spain - April 22, 2021: View of Spain square (plaza de España) from one of its balconies on a sunny day. Travelling -tilt down
Related video keywords
ancientandalusiaarcharchitecturebluebridgebuildingcanalculturedestinationespanaeuropeeuropeanfamoushistorichistoricalhistoryhorizontallamppostlandmarklegacymonumentoldoutdoorsparkplaceplazaplaza de espanareflectionriversevilleskyspainspanishsquaresunlightsymboltilestourismtouristtowertraditionaltravelviewwater