 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The Golden Tower (Torre del Oro) in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6925594
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV343.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV27.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Gold Tower in Seville Andalusia Spain in Summer
hd00:13Gold Tower in Seville Andalusia Spain in Summer
Torre del Oro Seville
4k00:24Torre del Oro Seville
seville sun light torre del oro bay view 4k spain
4k00:21seville sun light torre del oro bay view 4k spain
Parroquia Santa Maria la Mayor in Plaza Duquesa de Parcent, Ronda, Andalucia, Spain, Europe
4k00:31Parroquia Santa Maria la Mayor in Plaza Duquesa de Parcent, Ronda, Andalucia, Spain, Europe
SEVILLA, SPAIN. NOVEMBER, 25 - 2018: View of Torre del Oro, in Seville, Spain.
4k00:17SEVILLA, SPAIN. NOVEMBER, 25 - 2018: View of Torre del Oro, in Seville, Spain.
Santiago, Cuba - 7/23/13 - famous church called Basilica El Cobre containing the Virgin Mary medal with steeple and green grass on sunny day most important Cuban church
hd00:07Santiago, Cuba - 7/23/13 - famous church called Basilica El Cobre containing the Virgin Mary medal with steeple and green grass on sunny day most important Cuban church
NOLI, ITALY - MAY 7, 2017: Cityscape of small town Noli in Liguria, streetlife, on the sea, sunny day
hd00:06NOLI, ITALY - MAY 7, 2017: Cityscape of small town Noli in Liguria, streetlife, on the sea, sunny day
Low angle shot looking up at the California Tower in Balboa Park. Dolly shot, push in.
4k00:08Low angle shot looking up at the California Tower in Balboa Park. Dolly shot, push in.
See all

Related stock videos

Dubai Downtown skyline day to night transition timelapse with towers paniramic view from the top in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Traditional and modern buildings. Traffic on circle road and fountains
4k00:18Dubai Downtown skyline day to night transition timelapse with towers paniramic view from the top in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Traditional and modern buildings. Traffic on circle road and fountains
Skyscrapers' Silhouette, aerial sliding shoot of New York City at golden hour, with the Sun crossing the city from one side to another.
4k00:17Skyscrapers' Silhouette, aerial sliding shoot of New York City at golden hour, with the Sun crossing the city from one side to another.
Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:13Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
Aerial video of the Golden Gate Bridge. Inspirational drone flight through the window of the red tower above the busy road. San Francisco downtown on the background at sunset. California, USA. 4K
4k00:36Aerial video of the Golden Gate Bridge. Inspirational drone flight through the window of the red tower above the busy road. San Francisco downtown on the background at sunset. California, USA. 4K
Aerial Drone Brisbane Bridge Downtown Sunrise City
4k00:15Aerial Drone Brisbane Bridge Downtown Sunrise City
Toronto Skyline Sunset Time Lapse Day to Night 4K 1080P Logos Removed
4k00:12Toronto Skyline Sunset Time Lapse Day to Night 4K 1080P Logos Removed
Cinematic view on sunset light and golden clouds over the modern business area in Mexico city. 4K aerial of glass buildings architecture with latin cityscape on motion background. Business offices
4k00:29Cinematic view on sunset light and golden clouds over the modern business area in Mexico city. 4K aerial of glass buildings architecture with latin cityscape on motion background. Business offices
Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Drone Flight over Berlin, Germany at beautiful Golden Hour Sunset, Sunlight and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower, Sunflairs circa 2019
4k00:22Aerial Drone Flight over Berlin, Germany at beautiful Golden Hour Sunset, Sunlight and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower, Sunflairs circa 2019
Aerial view of The Coit Tower. San Francisco, California. USA. Shot from helicopter.
4k00:11Aerial view of The Coit Tower. San Francisco, California. USA. Shot from helicopter.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - good aerial establishing shot of skyline downtown Sacramento, California with Sacramento River foreground.
4k00:26SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - good aerial establishing shot of skyline downtown Sacramento, California with Sacramento River foreground.
Golden Gate Bridge at Dusk, San Francisco, CA
4k00:13Golden Gate Bridge at Dusk, San Francisco, CA

Related video keywords