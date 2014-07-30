0
Stock video
The Golden Tower (Torre del Oro) and Guadalquivir River in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6925591
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|263.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16TUCSON, ARIZONA - APRIL, 2017: Mission San Xavier del Bac, Tucson, AZ - pan from left to right
Related stock videos
hd00:08View of Golden Tower, Torre del Oro, of Seville, Andalusia, Spain over river Guadalquivir at sunset. Sunset timelapse with transition from day to night.
4k00:17Torre del Oro (Tower of Gold) is dodecagonal military watchtower in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. It was erected by Almohad Caliphate in order to control access to Seville via Guadalquivir river.
hd00:28Torre del Oro or Golden Tower (13th century) over Guadalquivir river, Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain
hd00:36Torre del Oro or Golden Tower (13th century) over Guadalquivir river, Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain
hd00:30Torre del Oro or Golden Tower (13th century) over Guadalquivir river, Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain