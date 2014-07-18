 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Office front of building. Close shot of some open windows in an office building with the blue sky as background and a glass facade. Camera pan movement from the left side.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6836869
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV138.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Office facade. Some open windows in an office building with the blue sky as background and a glass facade. Camera pan movement from the left side.
hd00:11Office facade. Some open windows in an office building with the blue sky as background and a glass facade. Camera pan movement from the left side.
Glass office building, the sky is reflected in the facade. slow motion, 1920x1080, full hd
hd00:31Glass office building, the sky is reflected in the facade. slow motion, 1920x1080, full hd
backlit image from Zubizuri Bridge in Bilbao and background crane and office buildings. Filmed in January 2016.
4k00:17backlit image from Zubizuri Bridge in Bilbao and background crane and office buildings. Filmed in January 2016.
Aerial view of Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge Istanbul
4k00:29Aerial view of Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge Istanbul
Building clouds Reflection
hd00:06Building clouds Reflection
Vladivostok, Primorsky Krai - April 3, 2019: Cityscape with view of the Golden bridge.
4k00:26Vladivostok, Primorsky Krai - April 3, 2019: Cityscape with view of the Golden bridge.
Trip across large, cable stayed bridge on machine.
hd00:27Trip across large, cable stayed bridge on machine.
Yachts Sail Coming Down - Time lapse
hd00:23Yachts Sail Coming Down - Time lapse
See all

Related stock videos

Interior Empty Modern Loft Office open space modern office footage.Modern open concept Lobby and reception area meeting room design.3d Rendering interior walk through.
4k00:14Interior Empty Modern Loft Office open space modern office footage.Modern open concept Lobby and reception area meeting room design.3d Rendering interior walk through.
Entering Modern Office Conference Room
4k00:10Entering Modern Office Conference Room
Empty modern corporate business office lobby - steadycam
4k00:08Empty modern corporate business office lobby - steadycam
City buildings filled with high tech style infomation and data lines and blue sky.
hd00:10City buildings filled with high tech style infomation and data lines and blue sky.
Smooth tracking shot of office building. Business building tracking shot. Beautiful sunny morning. Good for establishing shot, video opening or closing. Sunshine between two glass buildings. Prores
4k00:14Smooth tracking shot of office building. Business building tracking shot. Beautiful sunny morning. Good for establishing shot, video opening or closing. Sunshine between two glass buildings. Prores
Strasbourg, France - Circa 2018: People inside hemicycle of European Parliament headquarter in Strasbourg with all Eu Members flags on the tribune and explanation about how parliament works
4k00:07Strasbourg, France - Circa 2018: People inside hemicycle of European Parliament headquarter in Strasbourg with all Eu Members flags on the tribune and explanation about how parliament works
Man in suit and black shoes entering into the modern elevator. Elevator's doors open male legs in black shoes enter into the elevator.
4k00:06Man in suit and black shoes entering into the modern elevator. Elevator's doors open male legs in black shoes enter into the elevator.
Aerial view of busy New York city in America, Manhattan district on the shore of East river. Drone flies to city centre.
4k00:29Aerial view of busy New York city in America, Manhattan district on the shore of East river. Drone flies to city centre.

Related video keywords