0
Stock video
Residential building facade. A residential building with the blue sky as background in a sunny day. Camera tilt movement slowly from the up side.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6836854
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|252.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09MIAMI - DECEMBER 2010 - Luxurious apartment buildings in Miami's financial district Brickell facing Biscayne Bay.
4k00:27Tilt down shot from sky of the West Front of Lincoln Cathedral taken from Castle Sq showing the Tudor buildings and roof of Exchequer Gate in the foreground. Shot on 5th May 2017
hd00:22VELIKIY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - MAY 5, 2016. Monument to the fallen Spanish soldiers of Blue Division at military memorial cemetery in 1941-1944
hd00:13MS Beluga sturgeon (Huso huso) swimming in aquarium in fish farm / Romania (January, 2011 - Romania)
Related stock videos
4k00:15Milan, Italy - September 26, 2018: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:14Contemporary residential building in the city. Exterior of a modern design of multistorey apartment building. Aerial view.
4k00:07Private luxury Villa with Swimming Pool and palms. Realistic 3d visualisation in 4k resolution.
4k00:16Low angle looking up point of view pov driving on car with panning on Grosvenor Place street with old historic architecture of terraced row houses against blue summer sky in Belgravia, London, UK
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21Aerial drone shot of a telecommunication radio tower mast in residential area. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:08Hong Kong City - 09/09/2019 : Time lapse of colorful rainbow pastel building with basketball court and facade windows background. Architecture building design in Choi Hung Estate, Kowloon, China.