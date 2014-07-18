0
Stock video
Park trees. A tilt movement shot of big trees seen from below with sun coming through them. The shot finish with a wide angle view of an avenue in the park.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6836710
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|600.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|40.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:22Dense forest. Bottom view of the tops of the trees, the cycle. Tall trees in the forest cover the sky.
Related stock videos
hd00:17Sequoia Forest. Tilt up giant Sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park. View straight up to the treetops of a group of Sequoia Trees. Sequoia national park.
4k00:21Aerial view over sandbanks, wasteland and endless desert, sunny day, in the Great sand dunes national park, in Colorado, USA - tilt up, drone shot
hd00:18Sequoia tree. Giant Sequoia Tree in Sequoia National Park, California. Tilt up giant Sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park.
4k00:19 4k top to bottom tilt pan motion of the 2000 year old Kauri tree called Tane Mahuta, the largest and oldest Kauri tree on the north island of New Zealand
4k00:25Astrophotography time lapse with tilt down motion of Milky Way galaxy rising over sand dunes in Death Valley National Park, California