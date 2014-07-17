0
Stock video
La Giralda Tower. A look at the Giralda Tower with a blue sky, in Seville, from its base to the steeple using a tilt camera move. Seville is in Andalusia, Spain.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6835312
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|175.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20St. Vitus Cathedral (Roman Catholic cathedral ) in Prague Castle and Hradcany, Czech Republic
4k00:10CAEN, FRANCE - JULY 2016: Beautiful Abbaye aux Dames also known as Womens Abbey or Sainte-Trinite in Normandy architecture and outdoor facade by the day
hd00:11Turin, Piedmont region,Italy. September 2018. Casa Fenoglio Lafleur is a historic building in Turin, emblem of the Art Nouveau style of the city. It is a corner between Corso Francia and Via Principi
4k00:08Main entrance of the church of the monastery of San Martiño Pinario in Santiago de Compostela, Spain
4k00:11London, England / United Kingdom - 10.08.2018 : Westminster Abbey, Landmark, Travel And Tourism, 4K
Related stock videos
4k00:16Vision of the Giralda of Seville behind the fountain of the lamppost in the Virgin of the Kings square (Plaza Virgen de los Reyes) of Seville
hd00:10Giralda is bell tower of Seville Cathedral in Seville, Spain. It was originally built as minaret during Moorish period, during reign of Almohad dynasty with Renaissance style top.
4k00:05SEVILLE, SPAIN - April 12: Timelapse of Giralda tower in Seville with overview of the Cathedral. The Giralda was registered in 1987 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
4k00:14Vision of the Giralda, moving forward, leading to the Paseo de los Naranjos with the Giralda in the background
4k00:08Vision of the replica of the giraldillo in the door of San Cristóbal behind some metal bars, movement of the truck to the left in Seville
hd00:13SEVILLE, SPAIN- AUGUST 27, 2014: Cathedral of Seville -- Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Andalusia, Spain