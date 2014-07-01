0
Stock video
Orange tree with a fruit
a
By azuri
- Stock footage ID: 6716170
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|481.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|76.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:06Rotating view of Yellow petals, leaves and branches are falling and covering the grass. illuminated by the morning sunlight. 4k.
4k00:25View of a group of mixed wildflowers with a green background. The flowers are moving slowly in the wind.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Big juicy peaches on the tree. Fruits ripen in the sun. Peach hanging on a branch in orchard. Fruit picking season. Peach fruit. Sun light. Healthy food. Organic product.
4k00:13Ripe juicy sweet oranges on a tree in a citrus orchard, selective focus. mandarin, tangerin, oranges. fresh ripe fruits on the tree.
4k00:15Ripe Orange Citrus fruits or tangerines hanging on a tree. Person picking Beautiful Healthy organic juicy oranges in Sunny Orchard. Orange gathering. 4K UHD video 3840X2160 slow motion
4k00:47lemon tree, ripe lemons hanging on tree. growing lemons in Italy, citrus orchard. fresh fruit harvest, fruits crop. fruit garden.
4k00:10Ripe Orange Citrus fruits or tangerines hanging on a tree. Person picking Beautiful Healthy organic juicy oranges in Sunny Orchard. Orange gathering. 4K UHD video slow motion